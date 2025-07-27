Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.80. 21,811,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 91,441,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Trading Up 4.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $146,465,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.