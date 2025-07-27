BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.66. 21,754,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 88,849,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.46.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 121.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $42,892.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 270,061 shares in the company, valued at $823,686.05. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,987 shares of company stock valued at $614,608. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

