Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.10. 1,467,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,675,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The company has a market cap of $965.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 866,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock worth $286,125. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

