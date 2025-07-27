GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $272.62 and last traded at $271.43. Approximately 1,088,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,232,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 631,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,362,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

