Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Sells 1,510,956 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,510,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $345,223,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 886,423,043 shares in the company, valued at $202,529,936,864.64. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.44 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 162,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 550,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,848,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 36,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

