Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells $3,328,665.60 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,965,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,291,904.45. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fidji Simo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Fidji Simo sold 6,640 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $332,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Fidji Simo sold 14,233 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $681,191.38.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. Maplebear Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.