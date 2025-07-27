Jeffrey B. Streeter Purchases 4,103 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $217,089.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,326.90. The trade was a 23.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $52.33 on Friday. Chemung Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $250.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Chemung Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on CHMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHMG
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemung Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.