Jeffrey B. Streeter Purchases 4,103 Shares of Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $217,089.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,326.90. The trade was a 23.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $52.33 on Friday. Chemung Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $250.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.26 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHMG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHMG

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.