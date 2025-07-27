Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Acquires C$199,065.28 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28.

Susan C. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Susan C. Jones bought 1,461 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$136.62 per share, with a total value of C$199,600.80.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$131.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$129.90 and a 52-week high of C$164.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$142.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$155.79.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

