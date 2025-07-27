Insider Selling: Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CTO Sells $2,329,280.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $2,329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 241,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,139,081.34. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 23rd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 16,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $2,183,520.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $2,559,180.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. Reddit Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.78, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Reddit’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,984,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

