Patrick O. Zalupski Sells 10,416 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $296,543.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,629,420.77. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.5%

DFH stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 594,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after purchasing an additional 605,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,305 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 688,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 159,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

