Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $200.97 and last traded at $198.89. 13,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8,517.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

