Insider Buying: Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Acquires $174,729.15 in Stock

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $174,729.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $930,133.53. This trade represents a 23.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Chemung Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.26 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial Corp will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 91.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

