Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $2,068,365.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 63,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,068,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,510. This represents a 17.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Malcolm Holland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, C Malcolm Holland III sold 125,762 shares of Veritex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $4,057,082.12.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.51 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Veritex by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 28.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

