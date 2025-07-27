Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $235,500.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,418 shares in the company, valued at $14,902,233.66. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $198,593.92.

On Friday, June 27th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $192,292.80.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,030 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $194,313.90.

On Friday, May 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $186,457.28.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of LIF opened at $76.81 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 853.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Research analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Life360 by 16.9% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Life360 by 11.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LIF. Loop Capital upped their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on Life360 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

