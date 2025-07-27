Lauren Antonoff Sells 4,546 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $344,086.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 307,778 shares in the company, valued at $23,295,716.82. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lauren Antonoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $284,125.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $282,897.58.

Life360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.44. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

LIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on Life360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life360 by 3,865.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,194,000 after buying an additional 5,540,302 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 539,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 432,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 411,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 200,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 185,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

