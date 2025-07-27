Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells $325,300.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This trade represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veritex Stock Up 1.3%

VBTX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.03. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

