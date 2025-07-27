Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Acquires $282,993.48 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 49,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $282,993.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 525,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The trade was a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 66,423 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $379,275.33.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 13,123 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,389.12.

Shares of PASG opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 9,256,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 829,998 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 225,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 9,311.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Passage Bio by 537.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the period. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

