Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)'s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Wartsila from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wartsila had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

