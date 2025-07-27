DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

DeNA Co (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 509 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. DeNA had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.94 million.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

