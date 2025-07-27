Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $82.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 149.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11,218.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

