CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CBFV has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $32.41 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.34. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other news, Director John Swiatek bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,979.20. The trade was a 18.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 97,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 108.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

