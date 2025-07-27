Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank First National from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Hovde Group raised shares of Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Bank First National alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BFC

Bank First National Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. Bank First National has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank First National will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Bank First National’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank First National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank First National by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Bank First National during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.