Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.90. Outokumpu shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Outokumpu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Outokumpu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

See Also

