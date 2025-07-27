Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,741,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

