British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7%

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Shares of BTI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.