Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BBU stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 159,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,020,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

