Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.