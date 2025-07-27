Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

PNR stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pentair by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

