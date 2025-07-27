Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.70%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

