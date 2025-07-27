Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $208.07 on Friday. Enpro has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $108,825,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $24,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after acquiring an additional 101,257 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 31,373.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 80,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

