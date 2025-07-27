First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

