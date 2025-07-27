First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $100.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

