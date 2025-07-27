Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 1,510.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.96 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

