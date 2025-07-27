Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Lessened by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $71.99 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

