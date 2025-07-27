First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,969 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after buying an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after buying an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,742,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,739,000 after buying an additional 2,666,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

