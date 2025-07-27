Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 239,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,203.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,376,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,402.50. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

