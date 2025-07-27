First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 213 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

