General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,759 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3%

GIS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

