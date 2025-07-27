First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 9.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 374,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,114,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 31.6% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

