Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.84. 382,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 93,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Colabor Group Stock Down 13.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.70 million, a PE ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89.

Insider Transactions at Colabor Group

In other Colabor Group news, insider Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

