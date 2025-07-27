Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 735558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia Technologies

In related news, insider Scott Moomaw sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $68,501.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,738.68. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $289,198.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,636.80. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,215 shares of company stock valued at $846,229. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.