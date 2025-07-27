Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 321,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 74,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

