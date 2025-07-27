Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,542,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 666,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 15.5%

The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (13) (($0.17)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

