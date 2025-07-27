Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI opened at $21.03 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCSI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

