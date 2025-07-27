Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $124.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

