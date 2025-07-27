GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEV. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.43.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $644.60 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $651.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.35. The stock has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

