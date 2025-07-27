Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOA opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $269.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.44. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 3,503.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

