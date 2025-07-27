Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $943.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.85 per share, with a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,150. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,000. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,302 shares of company stock valued at $560,535. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 732.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

