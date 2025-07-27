American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.68 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of -967.03 and a beta of 0.39.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 71,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

