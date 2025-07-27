AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 target price on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $364.14 on Friday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.09 and a 200-day moving average of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,461,006.13. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

